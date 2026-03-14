James Carville believes the Democratic Party has trouble communicating with young men, so he busted out Stephen A. Smith for a quick lesson.

In a video for Politicon, Carville declared Democrats “do not know how to communicate with young men” and brought on Smith to offer advice.

“You might be the best person in the world communicating with young men,” Carville told Smith. “Give advice to Democratic strategists.”

Carville, who recently proudly diagnosed himself with “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” said Democrats shouldn’t exactly emulate the sports broadcaster, but argued he can offer them tips on how to be a “lot better” than they currently are. Carville has been a Democrat openly critical of decisions made in the 2024 presidential election, as well as what he’s called his party’s focus on “woke” issues.

Smith recommended Democrats focus their messaging on issues like “safety in the streets,” the economy, and job creation and preservation, and that they stay away from more controversial social issues.

“Let’s speak the language of the average American citizen that’s out there trying to survive and feed their family every day,” he said. “Let’s speak to those people as opposed to a portion of the LGBTQ+ community or woke culture or canceling somebody because they got a fact wrong or they said somebody’s name wrong.”

Carville went on to say he was “dead wrong” about Smith when he first predicted he’d “burn himself out” when the sports broadcaster began more frequently tackling political topics. Carville praised Smith as coming out “hot” and staying “hot.” Smith has been a rumored 2028 candidate, though he’s recently denied that he’ll run.

Carville also admitted once again he was “wrong” about his prediction that former Vice President Kamala Harris would win the 2024 election, but he told Smith he’s learned being right isn’t as important as avoiding being “boring,” something he argued Smith has done.

“People will not blame you for being wrong, but they’ll blame you for being boring,” Carville said.

“They’ll blame you for being boring, but they’ll blame you even more for being fake,” Smith added.

Watch above via Politicon.

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