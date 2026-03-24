Trump Boasts Iran Gave America a ‘Very Big Present’ Amid Negotiations: ‘Very Nice Thing They Did’

President Donald Trump boasted that the leaders in Iran that his administration is negotiating with gave the United States a very big present during a Q&A in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

The president claimed to have achieved “regime change” after being asked who he’s negotiating with, declaring, “We killed all their leadership, And then they met to choose new leaders, and we killed all of them. And now we have a new group, and we can easily do that, but let’s see how they turn out.”

CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe then inquired about the reason Trump has for trusting his negotiating partners.

“I don’t trust anybody. I don’t trust you. I mean, that’s only because I know you. But if I didn’t know you, I’d probably have more trust. But I don’t trust anyone.”

“Then why bother talking to them?” followed up O’Keefe.

“Because they’re gonna make a deal. They’re going to make a deal. They did something yesterday that was amazing, actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. And it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money. And I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize. And they gave it to us, and they said they were going to give it. So that meant one thing to me: we’re dealing with the right people,” replied Trump.

“Was it nuclear related?” asked O’Keefe.

“No, it wasn’t nuclear related. It was oil and gas related, and it was a very nice thing they did,” answered Trump. “But what it showed me is that we’re doing with the people because, you know, you don’t know because the leadership was killed, all gone. Khamenei all gone. As the expression goes, the past supreme leader. And then the new supreme leader was racked up, at a minimum, racked pretty good, and everyone else was gone. And then many of the people in the third tier are gone. But we’re dealing with a group of people that I think turn out. And the present, the gift they made to us, was very significant. And they said they were going to do it, and it happened. And they’re the only ones that could have done it.”

“Was it related to the Strait of Hormuz and the flow of oil?” asked another reporter.

“Yeah, it was related to flow, and to the strait. Yeah, it was,” confirmed Trump.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!