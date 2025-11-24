‘I Saw It on Tape!’ Bill Maher Floored as Lara Trump Denies President Called a Reporter ‘Piggy’

Bill Maher was left in disbelief as Lara Trump denied that President Donald Trump called a reporter “piggy” aboard Air Force One.

The moment came after Maher asked Trump about the exchange between the president and Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey on November 14.

As Lucey inquired about the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein fiasco, the commander-in-chief snapped back, “Quiet, piggy!”

Trump received a massive wave of backlash as a result. His most ardent supporters — and even his own cabinet — moved quickly to defend the comment and even praise him for his “openness.” Others outright denied what was said and claimed the president actually said, “Peggy.”

On Monday’s episode of Maher’s show Club Random, Maher said he was in the process of writing an editorial in which he argues that liberals have to “get over” themselves and “eat with your family, even the ones who are Trump voters.” Trump’s “piggy” remark, he suggested, undermined that point:

MAHER: Don’t do things like call a woman, “piggy.” LARA: Do we know that happened? MAHER: I saw it on tape a thousand- LARA: Or did he say, “McGee”? [Laughter]

Lara then launched into an aside about Trump being an “equal-opportunity offender,” citing his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Undeterred, Maher pivoted back to the president’s Air Force One moment:

MAHER: I’m just saying, on a personal level, here I am working on this editorial for Friday all about how it’s mostly liberals who have to like get over yourselves, eat with your family — even the ones who were Trump voters– LARA: “Even the Trump voters.” MAHER: Even the Trump voters. It just makes my job more difficult when, during this week, he says to a woman, “Piggy.” I mean, even you must admit this is just not cool, not necessary.

