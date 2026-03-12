Gavin Newsom Fires Back at ‘Brain-Dead’ Trump After Prez Unloads on ‘Racist’ Gov’s Book Tour Sit-Down: ‘Bombs Children and Protects Pedophiles’

California Governor Gavin Newsom unleashed a furious response to President Donald Trump late Wednesday, calling the president a “brain-dead moron” who “bombs children and protects pedophiles” after Trump mocked him over remarks about dyslexia made during a recent book tour stop.

The clap back escalated a long-running feud between the Democratic governor and the president, who had earlier in the evening blasted Newsom on Truth Social and branded him “obviously a racist.”

Trump’s attack came after resurfaced comments from Newsom during an event promoting his memoir Young Man in a Hurry, where he spoke about his academic struggles and lifelong dyslexia.

“I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you, I am like you,” Newsom said in a conversation with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens last month. “I am no better than you.”

“I am a 960 SAT guy. And I’m not trying to offend anyone, [or] act all there if you got 940. But literally a 960 SAT guy. You have never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech.”

MAGA Republicans seized on the remarks and accused the governor of talking down to Black voters.

Trump piled on Wednesday, calling Newsom’s interview “the most self-destructive interview I’ve ever seen” and called the remarks a “politically suicidal act” that, he predicted, had effectively ended his prospects of becoming the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028.

“In one fell swoop, he took himself out of even being considered as the Presidential Nominee of the Crazy (as proven at the State of the Union Address) Democrats,” Trump wrote.

The president continued: “He said, in a speech, he was dumb, had low Boards, can’t read, has dyslexia, and has a mental disorder — A Cognitive Mess! On top of that, Black People are angry because he is obviously a racist.”

“I spoke about my dyslexia. I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand.”

The California governor has not announced a 2028 run, though he is widely seen as a potential contender.

