Democratic strategist James Carville proudly declared that not only does he have “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” but he hopes it gets much worse.

In a Saturday video for Politicon, Carville let loose on President Donald Trump and made it clear he has zero interest in being a voice in the middle during this administration.

Carville said:

You’re right, I got Trump Derangement Syndrome. I hate the motherf**ker. And you know what? I don’t wanna get rid of it. I don’t wanna get better. I wanna get worse. I wanna hate him more. I pray to God in heaven… Pray for me, Lord. I’m your vessel on this earth. Pray for the people that listen to this. We want more. We wanna hate the son of a bitch so much that we can’t see straight!

According to Carville, hating Trump is simple math for him because he believes the president “hates” America and roots for the country to lose.

Carville named some media figures he talks to and respects who he feels stay relatively “fair” and down the middle, like Stephen A. Smith, Chris Cuomo, and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, “one of the more successful journalistic entrepreneurs that I’ve known.” Carville used the names as foils to himself, arguing he has no interest in trying to be fair in covering the president.

“I like [Cuomo], I like Dan, I liked Stephen A., but he can’t help but be there. In other words, in these people’s minds, that they have just been born with a reflexive idea of fairness,” Carville said.

He added at one point that he can’t give Trump “credit” for good decisions like firing Kristi Noem as the head of Homeland Security because “he hired her!”

Carville encouraged those who think like him to work on hating the president even more.

He said:

So we’ve prayed together tonight. We will pray together more. But the one thing we’re not gonna do, we’re not gonna f**king back off. Not any time ever. We are not gonna back off. And you fat s**t, Trump, you understand that. You understand how many f**king people in this country agree with me and are praying to have the strength to even hate you more than they hate you now. And I know you think you can’t, but I’m telling you, if you work hard enough at it, you can hate him even more.

Watch above via Politicon.

