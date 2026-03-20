‘Hear Me Out’: CNBC’s Sara Eisen Defends Iran War As The View Co-Hosts Pile On

CNBC’s Sara Eisen defended President Donald Trump’s war on Iran on Friday’s episode of The View, as the co-hosts piled on her arguments.

Eisen has been sitting in this week for Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is out on maternity leave.

“So, this war started out of the blue and then we’re almost three weeks into it, if not more, and Trump has yet to make an address to the nation and explain what the hell he’s doing there and when the hell we’re getting out,” Ana Navarro said to audience applause.

“I have an alternative view,” Eisen offered. “Because a lot of Americans agree with the war — and just hear me out, okay?”

Sunny Hostin immediately fired back, “What percentage of Americans agree with this war?”

“It’s not the most popular, but I will give you a perspective of how I think about how — why this matters to all of us. Why this matters to our children, okay? Hear me out,” Eisen said. “So, can we all agree at the table at least that Iran wants to destroy America, right? They chant, ‘Death to America.’ That’s been a cornerstone of their foreign policy forever.”

“A majority of Americans do oppose this war, but go ahead,” Hostin interjected.

“Okay…Let’s all try to agree on these points,” Eisen said. “Number two, they have been for decades trying to make a nuclear weapon. A weapons grade nuclear facility, whether it was imminent, whether it’s tomorrow. We can all agree they’ve been trying to do that.”

“We can also agree that it was obliterated, apparently, last year,” Hostin said sarcastically.

“Clearly not,” Eisen continued. “The other thing we can agree on, I think, is they have long-range missiles and that they fund terrorists that have killed Americans. Now, all of that is why we are in this war. It is a strategic opportunity so that our children do not have to face the greatest state sponsor of terror being a nuclear power.”

Hostin asked Eisen if she believed that Trump “has a plan, or concepts of a plan.”

“I believe they have more than you give credit for laid out what they want to do here,” Eisen said.

“But, how can you believe him when last year he told us that those nuclear capabilities were obliterated?” Navarro asked.

“Because he sent Steve Witkoff, his special envoy to try to be diplomatic.”

“The real estate guy and his son-in-law,” Navarro scoffed.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

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