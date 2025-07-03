Joe Rogan Blasts ‘Insane’ ICE Raids Under Trump: ‘Really?!’

Joe Rogan called out the ICE raids being carried out under President Donald Trump as “insane” and not what many voters expected from his administration.

Rogan was joined on The Joe Rogan Experience on Tuesday by Amjad Masad, CEO and founder of coding platform Replit, and as the discussion turned to the current administration, Rogan shared some of his gripes with the man he endorsed shortly before the 2024 presidential election.

“I don’t know what you think of the new administration. Certainly, there are things that I like about it, some of their pro-tech posture and things like that. But what’s happening now is — it’s kind of disappointing,” Masad said.

Rogan said he’s been disappointed to see ICE raids targeting labor workers.

“It’s insane. We were told there would be no — well, there’s two things that are insane. One is the targeting of migrant workers. Not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers. Just construction workers. Showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?” he said.

“Or Palestinian students on college campuses, or not like, there’s a — did you see this video of this Turkish student at Tufts University that wrote an essay and then there’s video of like, ICE agents, like —” Masad said as Rogan jumped in to say he is aware of the video.

The video in question is of Rümeysa Öztürk, who was arrested by ICE and accused of being “engaged in activities in support of Hamas,” something her lawyers deny. Surveillance footage showed the student being detained by ICE agents.

“What was her essay about? It was just critical of Israel, right?” Rogan asked.

“Just critical of Israel, yeah,” Masad said.

“And that’s enough to get you kicked out of the country,” Rogan said.

In an episode earlier this month, Rogan also raised alarms about ICE raids, arguing they are not narrowly tailored enough on gang members and criminals. Trump has previously acknowledged farmers and others have expressed issues with the administration’s “aggressive” deportation policies targeting workers who are law-abiding beyond their legal status.

“The Trump administration, if they’re running and they say, we’re going to go to Home Depot and we’re going to arrest all of the people at Home Depot, we’re going to construction sites and we’re just going to, like, tackle people at construction sites, I don’t think anybody would have signed up for that,” said Rogan.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.