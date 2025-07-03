Fox News Host Urges Trump to ‘Send a Message’ to CNN Amid Prosecution Threat

Fox News’ Emily Compagno urged the Trump administration to “send a message” to CNN after officials threatened to prosecute the rival network for a report about a controversial app that allows users to alert other users when ICE agents are in the area.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Five, Greg Gutfeld asserted that President Donald Trump was making “CNN clench even harder after the liberal network pushed an app called ICEBlock that helps track the movements of agents in real time,” before playing a clip of Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem talking about prosecuting the network:

NOEM: What they’re doing is actively encouraging people to avoid law enforcement activities, operations, and we’re going to actually go after them and prosecute them with the partnership of Pam [Bondi] if we can, because what they’re doing we believe is illegal. TRUMP: And they may be prosecuted also for having given false reports on the attack in Iran.

“Do they have a case here?” Gutfeld asked Compagno. “It’s like, they are basically, you could argue they’re putting ICE agents in danger. And they’re obviously obstructing the law by tipping illegals off. What say you?”

“Yeah, I think the biggest case here is for impeding federal law enforcement, because everything that ICE agents are in the course of doing is their official acts. I think obstructing law enforcement, that’s usually-, or obstructing justice is usually sort of more procedural. But go ahead and try!” answered Compagno. “I mean, at the end of the day, I think it’s important to send a message that behavior is not without accountability. And I’m not quite sure why all of the proponents for this, including CNN, who defended itself by saying, ‘Well, we were just merely reporting it,’ but it was pretty clear it wasn’t just reporting it. They were huge advocates for this.”

“Why is it that for some reason they want people to have notice and by people, I mean, the illegal immigrant that set the subway rider on fire, the illegal immigrant that raped the dead person on the subway, the illegal immigrant that killed Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray, her rapist and murderers,” she continued. “Why do you want to give those people notice when those victims had no notice? Laken Riley didn’t get notice that there was an illegal immigrant lurking in the trees that was going to murder her, and the list goes on. And so I am sickened by this notion that not only is the app creator — and the proponents and CNN — calling for an additional vulnerability for these ICE agents that are already getting doxed, and already getting attacked up 700%. But they’re also trying to protect those monsters that absolutely destroyed lives generationally. So they can go ahead, but yes, the DOJ has a strong case and I know that AG Bondi will go for it.”

