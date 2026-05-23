ABC News senior White House correspondent Selina Wang had to dive for cover and scramble for safety after dozens of gunshots were heard nearby while she was recording a video report in front of the White House on Saturday afternoon.

Wang posted video of the harrowing moment on X. She was in the middle of reporting on Trump saying a peace deal with Iran was close to being signed when the shots started firing. Her camera picked up the loud sound of the gunshots as Wang immediately ducked and crawled under a table.

“Down!” a man in the background — likely an ABC producer — could be heard yelling to the crew.

Wang posted her team was being rushed to the White House press briefing room to stay safe.

Watch below:

I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026

CNN reported its reporters also heard dozens of gunshots, “triggering a lockdown and a rapid response” from Secret Service. ABC News reported the North Lawn was cleared by Secret Service.

The gunshots were heard as Trump was inside the Oval Office as he tries to hammer out a deal to end the Iran war. Trump posted the deal has been “largely negotiated” and is on the verge of being signed after he talked to a number of leaders from the Muslim world and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” Trump posted. “In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Fox News anchor Tomi Lahren reported on the gunfire on Saturday afternoon during The Big Weekend Show. Lahren said this was a “disturbing pattern” that follows the assassination attempt against Trump and several administration officials last month at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

DC News Now reporter Chris Flanagan reported he and other journalists were released from lockdown at 6:51 p.m. local time. He said there was a “huge” law enforcement response to the shots at the corner of 17th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

A few minutes earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel posted Secret Service was responding to shots “near” the White House.

Watch the Fox News report at the top of the page.

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