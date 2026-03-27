Jon Stewart Clobbers ‘Frustrating’ Chuck Schumer with Mocking Impersonation: ‘I Don’t Understand the Idea of Schumer’

Jon Stewart is not all that impressed with the Democratic Party’s Washington, D.C. leadership at the moment, mocking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) by impersonating his cursing and low-sitting glasses.

On The Weekly Show on Thursday, Stewart answered a fan question in which the person asked if anyone really wanted Schumer or House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as the party’s “starting quarterback” going into the midterms.

“First of all, the idea that you would even consider them quarterbacks is, like…I put them maybe on the O line,” Stewart said.

He blasted Schumer as “frustrating,” accusing him of showing “passivity” unless he’s putting on a show and cursing for cameras.

“I don’t understand the idea of Schumer to begin with. His passivity in the face of these really kind of existential crises that occur is beyond me and even the subtle adjustments that he makes, given the frustration of the Democratic constituency writ large, is ‘I’ll curse me.’ Even that is all show and it’s frustrating,” Stewart said.

He then lowered his glasses and threw out an impression of Schumer, mocking him for his cursing. Schumer has sometimes cursed publicly when talking about the current administration. In a January video, Schumer called Trump officials Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller “f**king liars.”

“We’re f**king fighting back. We’re gonna f**king — these motherf**kers have to be…” he said before jumping out of the performance.

Stewart knocked Democrats in D.C. overall, accusing them of “only” rewarding seniority unlike Republicans.

“They only reward longevity. At leas the Republicans don’t even do that. They give them, I don’t know if it’s two terms or three terms on certain committees, but they don’t allow them to just ensconce themselves in these offices until f**king moss starts to grow up their legs,” he said.

He then lowered his glasses and offered another mocking Schumer bit.

“Or should I say…the f**king moss,” Stewart said.

Watch above via The Weekly Show.

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