Former FBI Supervisor Says ICE Agents’ Missteps Likely Led to Fatal Minnesota Shooting

A former FBI supervisor said the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was likely avoidable on at least two fronts.

On Wednesday, a masked ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Video of the incident shows agents telling Good, who was in the driver’s seat of an SUV idling in the middle of a road, to “get out of the f***ing car.” One agent descended on the vehicle and could be seen grabbing at the door handle. Good briefly put the vehicle in reverse before appearing to turn away from the agents, one of whom fired multiple shots, killing her. The vehicle ended up crashing into a utility pole nearby.

The video shows the ICE agent walking away from the scene, seemingly without any notable injury. He was later treated and released at a nearby hospital.

The video shows at least three agents in close proximity to Good’s SUV. The agent who attempted to open the driver’s side door, a second agent standing about six feet behind the first agent, and a third agent who appears to have approached the vehicle from the passenger’s side and walked in front of the vehicle:

Hours later on The 11th Hour on MS NOW, Rob D’Amico, a former FBI supervisor and ex-Miami police officer, explained how the incident likely could have been avoided in multiple ways.

“Obviously, we do not know a lot about what led up to the shooting, Rob, but did you see any attempts at de-escalation on the parts of those officers in the videos we’ve seen?” host Stephanie Ruhle asked.

D’Amico responded:

In the videos we’ve seen, I didn’t. He went from talking to her about stopping the car to immediately putting his hands in the vehicle, and that’s when she started to go. And I think it actually distracted her to the point where that officer was walking in front of the vehicle from his vehicle. So, I probably don’t think she saw him walking in front because her attention was at that officer right at the door. And it reminds me of a time that one of the first arrests I went out in Miami, I actually got in front of a vehicle and my supervisor grabbed me after, and I think he was pretty strict with me. He said, “Look, people don’t block vehicles. Vehicles block vehicles. Don’t put yourself in a situation where you then have to employ deadly force if that vehicle comes at you because one, you’re not gonna stop it. You’re gonna get hit no matter what.” So, you know, again, going back to the training, he should’ve probably went into her passenger door, which was a much safer alternative if he was trying to help the officer that was trying to get her out of the vehicle. But again, I didn’t see anything. They immediately went to reaching into her vehicle, telling her to get out, and who knows how they identified themselves or what they were doing at that point to get there.

Watch above via MS NOW.