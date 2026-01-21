Michelle Obama Straight-Up Asked Will Barack Obama Run ‘If Trump Changes the Law’ To Run for 3rd Term

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper straight-up asked former First Lady Michelle Obama if her husband, former President Barack Obama, would run again if President Donald Trump “changes the law to run for a third term?”

Trump has been floating the idea of blowing off term limits for years, and one Republican has already introduced an amendment to allow it. But that amendment is surgically designed to exclude Obama.

Mrs. Obama was a guest on Wednesday’s edition of Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, during which the former first lady gave a response that disappointed the host:

ALEX COOPER: Well, it’s like our whole conversation today, I think there again, there’s so much to do for women to get to that place where we are ready. Okay. This is, I mean, let me know if you’ll answer this one. I’m just going to try. Okay. Let’s have a little fun.

MICHELLE OBAMA: Okay.

ALEX COOPER: I’m talking about the future here. So the future is whatever we want it to be.

MICHELLE OBAMA: Okay.

ALEX COOPER: So if this is all hypothetical, if Trump does change the law and runs for a third term, hypothetically, do you think your husband would consider running?

MICHELLE OBAMA: I hope not, Michelle. I would actively work against that.

ALEX COOPER: You know, the whole world starts crying.

The Need for New Vision

MICHELLE OBAMA: I would be at home working against that, you know, and maybe a lot of people be like, good, we don’t want them anyway. And I’m like, yeah, that’s when I…

ALEX COOPER: Right, okay, so you’re, like, not interested.

MICHELLE OBAMA: You know, I do believe in the need for new vision. Right. I mean, the two terms is not just about we like him and we want it. It’s just like, we’re changing and growing so fast. This is a hard job, and it requires new energy, new vision all the time, new ways of looking at the world. Right. So I do believe that eight years is enough. Like, you know, so, and there’s so many talented people out there. Like, why would we keep going with the same people?

You know, I would be a proponent for how, and how are we going to build young leaders if the same people keep doing it again and again and again? You know, now it’s your turn. Now it’s my turn now. You did it again. I’ll do it again. It’s like, and there’s all these young, smart people who are just looking outside with their ideas as leaders get older and older.

You know, the older you get, the just, you just live a different life as an older, established person. And I think there’s room for that wisdom, but there’s room for new ideas to come in, you know. So I am, I think two terms is enough for everybody, you know, and it’s not a question of what order, it’s just like, we’ve heard and experienced your ideas. This country is constantly evolving. What are the next thoughts?

People with a new set of experiences, a new set of a new take on the world. This new generation is coming up. They travel more, they know more about the world, they’re exposed in a different way. Like, I am really, really curious about their perspectives on how to fix some of this stuff. Like, we don’t have all the answers and that’s okay. That’s why we move on.

ALEX COOPER: Yeah, it’s a great point. It’s a really great point to close us out.

MICHELLE OBAMA: Yeah.