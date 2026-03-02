Fox’s Larry Kudlow Casts Trump’s Attacks on Iran as ‘Ending a 50-Year War’

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow framed massive U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran as “ending” a war instead of starting one on Monday.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered their respective countries to bomb Iran amid peace talks in a wave of attacks that killed several high-ranking Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The strikes have killed civilians, including at least 165 people – mostly children – at a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran. Six U.S. soldiers have been killed.

Democrats and a handful of Republican lawmakers have criticized the strikes and said Trump should have sought authorization for them from Congress, which is set to vote on War Powers resolutions this week. The War Powers Act of 1973 restricts the president’s ability to send soldiers into armed conflict. The measures are expected to stall in the Republican-controlled Congress.

On Monday’s Kudlow, the host dismissed the idea of a War Powers resolution.

“Do we really need a war powers vote in the Senate, or the House, for that matter?” Kudlow asked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). “Here’s Trump ending a 50-year war… Trump is ending a 50-year war with the Iran terrorists and their proxies, and we have to be on the defensive and have War Power[s] Act votes and try to cut off? What’s your take on that? Is it gonna happen?”

“My take on this is it is more of Democrat Trump derangement syndrome,” Blackburn replied.

“Yes,” the host agreed.

“The president has the ability to conduct combat operations,” she continued. “And he has done that. That is what we see in Iran. He is within his power to do that. Congress received notification.”

Kudlow responded by noting that the War Powers Act has a history of being ignored.

“The War Powers Act, which every president since it was passed in the ’70s has ignored it, point number one,” he said. “But point number two, it still gives the commander-in-chief 60 days, plus 30 days to move away from it. So even that, even on to those flimsy grounds, Mr. Trump is doing just fine.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

