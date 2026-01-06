‘No! Really?!’ Joy Reid Stuns Host With Claim MSNBC Blocked Trump ‘Sleeping’ Coverage

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Independent media host Joy Reid stunned SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah by claiming that MSNBC blocked her and others from saying that President Donald Trump was “sleeping” at public events despite what she called photographic evidence he was.

Trump has been caught on camera several times appearing to fall asleep during events since assuming office for a second time, to heavy derision from critics and concern from others.

Reid — who was ousted from MSNBC weeks into the second term — was a guest on Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, during which she mocked the re-branded network as “Ms. Now” and shocked Obeidallah by telling him that MSNBC covered for Trump during his first term:

JOY REID: When I was working at the artist formerly known as MSNBC, we literally had, which I call Ms. Now now, because I like to, I’m not like them, I’m not gonna dead name people. She said her name is Ms. Nows. I’ma go call her Ms.Now. That’s Ms.Now. Working at the artists formerly known as MSNBC, Ms.Now. We literally, Dean, had pictures of Trump with his eyes straight up closed. He was definitely asleep. And we were told we could not say he was asleep. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: No! Really? JOY REID: Yes, we were told we could not say it. Standards and practices and the bosses were like, if the White House says he was praying, because he was in church, if they say he was playing or he was thinking, or we need to see all the video before and after, but you can see that he was asleep. Everyone around him, eyes are open. If their eyes are opened, his eyes are closed. Unless he’s the only one praying. So we had instances where the media never has wanted to be in com–. People think of that network as being very anti-Trump. No networks are anti-Trump. You just have certain people within those networks who have integrity as journalists, who want to tell the truth and who go out and do the work of telling the truth.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show.