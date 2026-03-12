French News Station Airs Incredible Split Screen of Oil Tanker on Fire as Trump Dances to Y.M.C.A.

A French news network offered viewers an arresting split screen on Thursday, showing President Donald Trump dancing in one frame as an oil tanker burned in another.

It has been nearly two weeks since the U.S. and Israel began bombarding Iran on Feb. 28. More than 1,300 Iranians have been killed, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other top officials. Iran has responded by attacking Israel, U.S. military installations in the region, and effectively closing the vital Strait of Hormuz, which has roiled oil markets. Seven U.S. service members have been killed so far, with dozens wounded.

The Trump administration has offered several and sometimes contradictory justifications for launching the war, which the president has called both a “war” and an “excursion.” Moreover, Trump claimed the war is “very complete,” but also “the beginning of building a new country.”

Iran has responded to the attacks by firing on oil facilities in the region and vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows. On Wednesday, Trump bizarrely claimed the strait is “in great shape.” Just hours earlier, Trump held a rally in Kentucky, which he ended as he often ends rallies – by dancing to Y.M.C.A. by The Village People.

The image of an American president dancing to disco music amid a war he just started was apparently too good – or too bad – for La Chaîne Info in France to pass up.

The French language chyron on the screen read, “Oil tanker in flames: Rescue operation underway.”

At least 16 tankers and cargo ships have been struck since the war began on Feb. 28. Most of those were in the Strait of Hormuz at the time they were hit, but vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman have also taken fire.

