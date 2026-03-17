James Carville Predicts Trump Will Just ‘F**king Walk Away’ From Presidency — Even Gives an End Date

Democratic strategist James Carville predicted President Donald Trump will just up and “f**king walk away” from the presidency after the midterm results roll in.

In a Monday video for Politicon, Carville once again predicted big wins for Democrats in the midterms amid Trump’s Iran war and frustrations among voters on inflation and more. Carville also threw out that he sees a scenario where Trump throws his hands up and walks away from his second term.

He said:

Everything that he tries blows up in his face. I’m telling you, I think he’s just going to quit next year by this time. I think he’s just going walk away because the Democrats control the House and the Senate. No one’s going to pay attention to him. The fiscal condition of the country is beyond in the ditch. The Iran thing has turned into just a catastrophe of the first order.

Carville, who recently diagnosed himself with “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” called Iran a “racket war” and proposed a new tax on corporations profiting from such conflicts. The dangers of war profiteering, he argued, should become central in Democratic messaging.

He said:

It has to be, we’re gonna have a commission to thoroughly examine war profiteering and those that have been justly profited off of war, unjustly. Some people are gonna, you know, they have to have fuel in airplanes. I can’t blame somebody for selling fuel to put in an airplane and have to a certain amount of materials and ammunition and food and all of those things that happened. But I’m talking about something way beyond that. Way beyond that. And you, my dear people, are owed an explanation, and you’re also owed accounting.

Carville called on Democrats to demand a commission on “war profiteering” that unjustly occurred during Trump’s “idiocy” with Iran.

“Please ask Democratic candidates to commit themselves to a commission to determine the extent of war profiteering that has taken place during this idiocy that this jacka** started,” he said.

Watch above via Politicon.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!