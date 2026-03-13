‘You Shouldn’t Be Even Asking It’: Trump Rebukes Fox’s Brian Kilmeade for Asking ‘Foolish’ Question

President Donald Trump informed Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade he was asking a “foolish” question that couldn’t be answered on a potential expansion of the current conflict with Iran.

In an interview that aired Friday on The Brian Kilmeade Show, Kilmeade asked the president whether he is considering “taking” Kharg Island as the next step in his strikes against Iran. Kilmeade brought up a 1988 interview with Trump where he said he would do exactly that.

“Are you thinking about taking Khartg Island where 90% of the Iranian oil goes through? Do you remember that interview and that school of thought?” Kilmeade asked.

Trump called the question “sort of foolish,” but revealed “taking” Kharg Island is “not high” on the current priority list.

The president said:

Yeah, but, Brian, I can’t answer a question like that. And you shouldn’t ask it. You shouldn’t even be asking it. It’s one of so many different things. It’s not high on the list, but it’s one of so many different things. And I can change my mind in seconds, but, you know, for you to ask the question — who would answer a question like that? You’re asking me a question. Kharg Island. Who would ask a question like that and what fool would answer it? Let’s say I was gonna do it or I wasn’t gonna do it, what would I tell you? ‘Oh, yes, Brian, I’m thinking about doing it. Let me let you know what time and when it will take place.’ It’s not — you know, it’s sort of a foolish question. A little surprising for you because you’re a smart man.

Kilmeade responded by saying he was mostly noting it was “amazing” Trump was thinking about it all the way back in 1988.

“Well, I did, but i thought about a lot of other things. You know what else I thought about a long time before it happened? One year before it happened, almost exactly, is Osama Bin Laden. I said, you have to go out and kill Osama Bin Laden. He’s big trouble. Kill him. Nobody did anything. A year later he knocked down the World Trade Center,” Trump said.

Kilmeade mentioned on Fox News earlier this week that he’d like to see Trump “take” Kharg Island to further disrupt Iran’s regime.

“I would love to see them take Kharg Island—that oil island,” he said. “Just like Venezuela, we control their oil. 90% of their oil goes to this little island. He talked about it in a 1988 interview. I think he should grab it.”

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