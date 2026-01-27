Scott Galloway Predicts Dems Will Conduct Trials Against Trump ‘Equivalent to Nuremberg’ When They Retake Power

The Pivot podcast lambasted President Donald Trump following the shooting death of Alex Pretti last weekend, with co-host Scott Galloway arguing Democrats should put Trump administration officials on trial — just like the ones Nazi war criminals faced after World War II.

“I think there should be something equivalent to the Nuremberg Trials once this is all over,” Galloway said. “And to make it clear: once we’re back in power — which we will be — this is going to happen. And the statute of limitations on murder is never.”

He shared his suggestion on an “emergency” Pivot episode on Sunday, one day after Pretti was shot and killed after a fight with Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

Galloway wasn’t the only one who saw parallels between the USA and Nazi Germany following the shooting, either.

His co-host Kara Swisher said Trump gets most of the heat for his administration’s immigration enforcement policies, but she does not want people to give adviser Stephen Miller a pass. She said Miller is like “Heinrich Himmler in the Nazi regime,” referring to the architect of the “Final Solution.”

“People like Stephen Miller will go down as evil,” Swisher said. “[He] has blood on his hands, and should be jailed at the end of this.”

Galloway added he would like to see more Republicans call out President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

He said it would be great if 20 Republican senators could “find the backbone” to tell Trump “you either stop this sh*t now or we vote ‘yes’ on the impeachment that [Democrats] will propose.”

Their comments were followed by Trump calling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) on Monday, with Trump saying afterwards that both men would talk to Border Czar Tom Homan about how local and federal authorities can work together.

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino was also reportedly removed from his post on Monday, shortly after he told reporters Pretti was looking to “massacre” agents because he was carrying a 9mm gun.

Watch above.

