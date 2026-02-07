Announcer Stunned As Trump VP Vance Jeered At Olympic Ceremony — After IOC Begged Fans Not To

An announcer was stunned when Trump Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance were booed during the opening ceremonies of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics — just days after International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry implored fans to “be respectful.”

Although it wasn’t clear on the U.S. feed, a Canadian Broadcasting Company announcer was taken aback as she introduced Team USA on Friday and the Vances were shown onscreen.

“There is the Vice President, J.D. Vance, and his wife, Usha. Oop! Eh– those are not, those are a lot of boos for him! Whistling, jeering, some applause,” the announcer said.

Just two days earlier, Sky News reporter Rob Harris asked Coventry at a press conference if she thought the US delegation would be “jeered” over issues like President Donald Trump’s deportation crackdown. Coventry very much hoped not:

SKY NEWS REPORTER ROB HARRIS: Hi Rob Harris from Sky News. IOC PRESIDENT KIRSTY COVENTRY: Hi, Rob. SKY NEWS REPORTER ROB HARRIS: It’s hard to escape the geopolitical backdrop, tensions with America, the Milan mayor calling the ICE agents “a militia that kills.”. Would you see it as free speech and understand it if Americans were jeered in the opening ceremony or do you have a message for them to be respected? IOC PRESIDENT KIRSTY COVENTRY: I, you know, I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone of an opportunity to be respectful towards each other, right? And for me, again, when we went to the village, that is just the best reminder of how we all should be. Because you do, you see athletes from every walk of life and we walked through some the areas where they’re getting to sort of have chill time and hang out time. And no one’s asking what country they come from, or what religion, or what they like to do. They’re all just hanging out, and it was so cool to see. But again, as I said, it was like a real opportunity to just put into perspective how we could be. And so for me, I hope that the opening ceremony will do that and will be a reminder to everyone of how we can be, and that’s what I think these games will also bring.

Watch above via CBC and the IOC.

