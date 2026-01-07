Baltimore Ravens Twitter Heaps Praise for Kicker Whose Missed Field Goal Cost Longtime Coach His Job: ‘From a Hero to a Villain’

Baltimore Ravens fans have forgiven the team’s kicker after his season-ending missed field goal resulted in the firing of longtime head coach John Harbaugh.

In Sunday night’s regular season finale, the Ravens took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in another installment of their storied AFC North rivalry. The winner of that game would be crowned champion of the division, while the loser would miss the playoffs entirely.

At the end of a fourth quarter filled with dramatics, Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop attempted a 44-yard field goal with the team trailing 26-24. In a stunning turn of events, the kick went wide right to give the Steelers the win.

THE RAVENS KICK IS NO GOOD AND THE STEELERS ARE PLAYOFF-BOUND. pic.twitter.com/cIVq2TPKwp — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

With another Ravens season ending in disappointment, the team decided to part ways with Harbaugh after 18 seasons. He led his team to 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl championship in 2012.

Sources: John Harbaugh is out as the Ravens head coach. pic.twitter.com/Rht9ssh01j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

Despite that impressive record, patience among Ravens fans had run thin in the years since that Super Bowl win. As a result, some have been calling for Harbaugh’s firing for several years now.

As multiple outlets have reported, Loop and his partner were subjected to countless hate messages in the immediate aftermath of his missed kick. Once Harbaugh was fired, however, fans took to social media to express their appreciation for the kicker unintentionally giving them what they’ve wanted.

BREAKING: In a dramatic turn of events, Ravens fans have started a GoFundMe to have a statue for Tyler Loop erected outside of M&T Bank Stadium after getting John Harbaugh fired pic.twitter.com/mc4o9JU117 — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) January 7, 2026

Ravens fans to Tyler Loop after missing the kick that got John Harbaugh fired pic.twitter.com/YQZGhESvkx — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) January 6, 2026

You know what Tyler Loop pic.twitter.com/JxwZHGqdBE — auntie Cie. (@cienice_) January 6, 2026

Ravens fans to Tyler Loop knowing he’s the reason John Harbaugh was fired pic.twitter.com/KgpTLAh8yZ — Novo (@NovoHeat) January 6, 2026

This was when Tyler Loop went from a villain to a hero in just 2 days pic.twitter.com/LXfUKsNbI7 — Matthew 🐏(12-5)-x (@compSciMatt) January 6, 2026

I might buy a Tyler Loop jersey for his sacrifices — 🏜️ (@SimplyAS10) January 6, 2026

tyler loop coming on here after getting death threats to see everyone rejoicing bc he got his head coach fired pic.twitter.com/DI6BvMyPoM — evil ma’am nigga (@bitchasskzal) January 6, 2026

Tyler Loop, you long forehead bastard. The curse I laid down on your entire bloodline will be lifted under these special circumstances. pic.twitter.com/PcEBk41SEM — The People’s Lesbo (@brownsugalesbo) January 6, 2026

Just ordered my Tyler Loop jersey pic.twitter.com/7Zy7GebTmG — Bryson (@AllProZay) January 6, 2026

—