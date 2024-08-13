Charles Barkley Claims He Turned Down at Least $100 Million by Staying at TNT: Rival Networks ‘Were Throwing Crazy Numbers’

Charles Barkley estimates he turned down at least $100 million to stay at TNT despite the network losing NBA media rights after next season.

The NBA recently finalized TV deals with ESPN, Amazon, and NBC. Those contracts go into effect with the start of the 2025 season.

As a result of those deals, however, longtime NBA partner TNT has been left out. TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery — its parent company — have insisted that the current contract gives them matching rights. Because they feel the NBA has not honored those matching rights, a lawsuit against the league has been filed.

For many NBA fans, the loss of TNT means the loss of Inside the NBA, the Emmy Award-winning show of which Barkley is a part. Although Barkley signed a long-term contract with TNT, there’s a clause in his contract giving him an out in the event that the company doesn’t retain NBA media rights in the next contract.

Barkley has previously confirmed that he’d had conversations with other networks. On Tuesday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show, he explained his decision to stay with TNT in its final year broadcasting the NBA.

“The no. 1 thing for me is my people at Turner get to keep their jobs for at least another year,” Barkley said. “That’s all I was concerned with.”

Previous reports indicated that, as the most sought-after free agent in sports media, Barkley could command more than $20 million annually. While he didn’t get into specific figures, he did say he left nine figures on the table when he decided not to leave.

“A minimum of $100 million — a minimum,” Barkley said when Le Batard asked for an estimate.

“It was a great feeling, and I wanna thank all those networks for reaching out to me. It was really humbling and cool… Even though they were throwing crazy numbers — I was like, ‘Damn!’ — but as long as I got my people safe at TNT, I feel really good.”

Watch above via The Dan Le Batard Show.