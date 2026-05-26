Stephen Miller’s Wife Slams Politico’s German Owners for ‘Anti-American Propaganda’ on US Military

Katie Miller accused Politico of pushing “anti-American propaganda” about the U.S. Military on Tuesday morning — and pointed out the Washington, D.C.-focused site is owned by a German media giant.

Miller — the wife of President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Stephen Miller – bashed the outlet in an X post. She was responding to an opinion article that said America “has the most powerful military in human history. It also hasn’t won a war in more than 30 years.” She didn’t like that slant.

“Politico was purchased by the Germans,” Miller posted. “This is anti-American propaganda pushed by a company once founded in DC.”

Politico was purchased by the Germans. This is anti-American propaganda pushed by a company once founded in DC. https://t.co/iVZflmABCL — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) May 26, 2026

Miller was referring to Axel Springer buying the outlet in 2021.

As for the aforementioned article she didn’t like, it was written by Ivo Daalder, who was the U.S. Ambassador to NATO from 2009 to 2013 under ex-President Barack Obama. Daalder is now a senior fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center.

Daalder argued the Iran war is another in a long line of botched military operations by the U.S.

“Since 1945, the U.S. has fought major wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and now Iran. Among them, only the 1991 Gulf War counts as a genuine success — and even that planted the seeds of future disaster,” he wrote. “Meanwhile, the outcomes of the rest range from stalemate and defeat to strategic catastrophe, with Iran perhaps being the worst strategic blunder the U.S. has made post-World War II.”

Daalder later argued that President Donald Trump was the “most extreme expression” of a problem in Washington — where politicians treat “war not as a continuation of policy but as the failure of policy — a last resort that is reached when diplomacy collapses, often with no set political outcome in mind.”

His Tuesday article comes after Trump said over the weekend that a peace deal with Iran will “be announced shortly.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!