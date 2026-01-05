Cleveland Browns Fire Coach in First Black Friday Casualty After Disastrous Season Marred by Rookie QB Controversy

The Cleveland Browns on Monday announced the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski following another disappointing season that was largely defined by a quarterback controversy.

Stefanski’s ouster was first announced by ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Minutes later, the Browns released a statement confirming the news:

This was a difficult decision and today is a tough day for our organization because of the impact Kevin has had and the deep, meaningful relationships he has built across our building. We have great respect for Kevin, who has led our organization through both unique and challenging circumstances over his six seasons. Over that time, he has been more than a coach but also a partner, friend and stabilizing force for our team. He has always led authentically and cared deeply for Browns players, coaches and staff all while investing every ounce of energy into improving the team daily. Most recently, Kevin’s steady hand led us through the most turbulent part of our strategic pivot and transitional period. Working with a young team and imperfect roster, he laid a foundation of professionalism while also creating an environment of learning for a new wave of Browns players. I am disappointed that we could not accomplish more together and the collective underperformance of our group is something I own. We will remain steadfast in our commitment to our fans in building the Browns into an organization that sustains success. Now, our attention turns to the search for the person to lead and develop what will be a young offense with heavy investment over the next six months to match and build on the performance of a young defense that is already playing at an elite level.

Stefanski coached six seasons in Cleveland, finishing with a record of 44-56 over that time. The team finished with a winning record just twice and made the playoffs in both of those seasons.

The last two seasons were especially disastrous, with Stefanski’s Browns going 3-14 in 2024 and 5-12 in 2025. Throughout most of 2025, Stefanski faced constant scrutiny for his decisions involving the quarterbacks on his team. At the start of the season, veteran Joe Flacco was named the starter. When Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, Stefanski named rookie Dillon Gabriel the new starter.

Gabriel struggled in the role, leading critics to call for Stefanski to bench him in favor of fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. After six games, Stefanski made Sanders the starter for the remainder of the season.

The team went 3-4 in those final seven games.