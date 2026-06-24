Ro Khanna Vows Elon Musk Will Have to ‘Answer’ for Killing Millions With DOGE Cuts

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he still plans on forcing Elon Musk to “answer” for his “unconstitutional DOGE cuts” once Democrats are back in control of Congress — days after he claimed the SpaceX boss “possibly sentenced to death” 4.5 million kids with those cuts.

Khanna doubled down on his plan to probe Musk during an interview on MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Wednesday.

Co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski brought up Khanna’s comments from a few days earlier, which spurred Musk to vow he is going to sue the “liar.” Musk added that “corrupt” politicians like Khanna should be thrown in jail.

Scarborough didn’t really have a question for Khanna about it. Instead, he backed the lawmaker’s claim, saying “one study after another study shows that those sweeping cuts have led to hundreds of thousands of deaths, possibly.” He then said, “You project it out over the next 5-10 years, the numbers get really depressing, real quick.”

Khanna said he wasn’t sweating Musk.

“I’m less concerned about Musk threatening to put me in jail — which he doesn’t have the power to do — or sue me,” Khanna said. “I’m more concerned that the world’s richest person presided over cuts that hurt the world’s poorest. I mean, you have two studies, the Lancet study, that said that those cuts could have led to potentially 4.5 million children dying… And then you have a Boston study talking about the deaths that actually took place based on these cuts.”

He continued:

Look, this is not someone who is unfamiliar to me. I’ve known him for over a decade. He blurbed one of my books. I’ve tried to give him the benefit of the doubt when he did DOGE, but he is so consumed with his own wealth and power he thinks he can intimidate me. I’m not going to be intimidated. He thinks he can silence us. The reality is — why? Why is he lashing out? He sees the writing on the wall. He sees that the Democrats are going to be in charge. And now he’s finally going to have to answer, because when we subpoena him, he’s going to have to come before the committee and explain why he had those unconstitutional DOGE cuts. And that’s why the House elections matter. Finally, we’re going to have accountability.

Khanna’s Morning Joe appearance followed him saying Musk “needs to face investigation” for his DOGE cuts during an interview on the I’ve Had It podcast last weekend.

He told co-host Jennifer Welch that many people were celebrating Musk making thousands of SpaceX employees millionaires recently when the rocket company went public. But that means nothing when compared to the damage Musk has inflicted on humanity, according to Khanna.

“Once we take power, there needs to be accountability. There needs to be accountability for Elon Musk,” Khanna continued. “You know, they’re celebrating that he created 4,400 millionaires, but they don’t talk about the 4.5 million children around the world who he possibly sentenced to death by dismantling USAID.”

Musk responded the next day by saying he was going to sue Khanna for the claim. Khanna then said he would prefer to debate Musk, rather than face a lawsuit.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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