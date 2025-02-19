Former NFL Punter Dragged Out of City Council Meeting by Cops: ‘MAGA Is Explicitly a Nazi Movement’

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe was removed from a California city council meeting by police after a self-described act of “civil disobedience” in which he trashed President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The former Minnesota Viking and UCLA Bruin stood before the Huntington Beach city council Tuesday and slammed Trump and the MAGA movement before he was arrested, Yahoo Sports reported.

While protesting a MAGA plaque installed near a city library, the former punter laid into Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

“I’m gonna take my time to say what MAGA has stood for these past three weeks,” said Kluwe. “MAGA stands for trying to erase trans people from existence. MAGA stands for resegregation and racism. MAGA stands for censorship and book bans. MAGA stands for firing air traffic controllers while planes are crashing. MAGA stands for firing the people overseeing our nuclear arsenal.”

Wild: Former #Vikings punter Chris Kluwe calling President Donald Trumps MAGA slogan a "Nazi movement" and being arrested and carried out of a city council meeting by police. 😳😳😳 https://t.co/6oMJ3gdXiP pic.twitter.com/Zgv8WfvbiS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 19, 2025

“MAGA stands for firing military veterans and those serving them at the VA, including canceling research on veteran suicide,” the former punter added. “MAGA stands for cutting funds for education, including for disabled children. MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakenly anti-democracy, and most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement.”

Kluwe then slightly elevated his voice to say, “You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is.

As he approached city leaders, Kluwe said, “I will now engage in the time-honored American tradition of peaceful civil disobedience.”

A police officer followed quickly and Kluwe was handcuffed and dragged out of the meeting by several officers. He spent four hours in a jail cell after being charged with disrupting an assembly.”

Kluwe was with the Vikings from 2005 to 2012 before officially retiring in 2014. He claimed his support for same-sex marriage made him a league pariah.