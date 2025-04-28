Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Rips ‘Horse’s Ass’ Prankster Over Phony Shedeur Sanders Call

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade had some harsh words for the prank caller who posed as an NFL executive to fool Shedeur Sanders.

“And a prank call ruining an already stressful NFL draft for Shedeur Sanders. This is unbelievable. We’re gonna tell you who’s behind it,” Kilmeade said in the show’s intro before playing a clip of the call.

“That guy’s a horse’s ass,” Kilmeade said to laughter from fellow co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones.

That prank caller in question was identified over the weekend as Jax Ulbrich, 21, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a side-by-side video of the call Sunday afternoon as he confirmed the younger Ulbrich was behind the call after his father had left Sanders’s contact information accessible in his home.

An NFL official said the league is looking into how Shedeur Sanders’ private number was leaked and then used for this prank call: pic.twitter.com/h5P1CIIQlI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025

On the call, which was streamed live by Sanders’ team and later uploaded by someone close to the younger Ulbrich, Jax posed as NFL executive Mickey Loomis and told Sanders he intended to make him a New Orleans Saint.

He then told the NFL prospect he would have to wait “longer” to be picked up, laughed, and hung up.

The prank call came during the former Colorado quarterback’s agonizing wait to be drafted as he slid further and further down the board.

Jax Ulbrich later issued an apology on social media, saying:

On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake. Sheduer [sic], what I did was completely inexcusable, embarassing and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment.Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.

Sanders, the son of former dual-sport superstar Deion Sanders, was eventually picked in the 5th round by the Cleveland Browns.

