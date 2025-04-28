Fox’s Peter Doocy Asks Karoline Leavitt if Trump Administration Would Ever Arrest a Supreme Court Justice After Milwaukee Judge Jailed

Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt whether President Donald Trump’s administration would ever arrest a Supreme Court Justice on Monday.

The question came during Monday morning’s press briefing at the White House. Doocy framed his question around the Friday arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan — who is accused of obstructing justice by directing a migrant out of her courtroom through a side door while ICE agents were waiting outside to arrest him.

Doocy inquired about whether judges “higher up on the judicial food chain” could be subject to criminal prosecution.

“You guys arrested a Milwaukee County circuit judge for allegedly helping illegal immigrants get away,” Doocy said. As you guys look at other judges, would you ever arrest somebody higher up on the judicial food chain, like a federal judge or even a Supreme Court justice?”

Leavitt replied:

That’s a hypothetical question. Again, I’d defer you to the Department of Justice for individuals that they are looking at, or individual cases. But let’s be clear about what this judge did: She obstructed federal law enforcement who were looking for an illegal alien in her courthouse. She showed that illegal alien the door to evade law enforcement officials. That is a clear-cut case of obstruction. You don’t have to be a lawyer to understand that. And so anyone who is breaking the law or obstructing federal law, enforcement officials from doing their jobs is putting themselves at risk of being prosecuted, absolutely.

