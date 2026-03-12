Kash Patel Announces FBI Agents Will Train With UFC Fighters at Upcoming Seminar

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that agents will soon participate in a training seminar with MMA fighters from the UFC.

The training will take place Sunday and next Monday in Quantico, Virginia, home of the FBI Academy. In a statement obtained by Deadline, Patel called the two-day training seminar “historic” and a “tremendous opportunity” for the agency.

The Deadline report continued:

“I’m thrilled to announce this historic seminar between the FBI and the UFC at Quantico,” said Patel in a statement released today by the UFC. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth — helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people.” The training will provide insight into UFC fighters’ training methods as well as fighting techniques and tactics. It will take place at the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico on March 15 and 16 and is for “academy students as well as senior FBI staff from around the world.”

According to the report, the seminar will featured a host of UFC stars. Included in the program will be Justin Gaethe, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman, and others.

UFC President Dana White added that he was “proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!