James Comer Reveals It’s ‘Very Possible’ GOP Will Depose Howard Lutnick Over Epstein Amid Report He’s in ‘Hot Water’ With Trump

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed on Thursday that it was “very possible” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick could be made to testify over his relationship with the late serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After Comer argued during a press conference that the deposition of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the result of a “bipartisan motion,” and had nothing to do with “a partisan witch hunt,” a reporter asked, “In the spirit of bipartisanship, would you then ask Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to come testify? It seems like he has some information.”

“That’s very possible, and I think it’s a good possibility that his name will arise in some questioning today,” replied Comer, who continued:

And I want to remind everyone, we’ve already brought in Alex Acosta and Bill Barr for depositions. That’s two Republicans in the Trump administration, so this isn’t just about Democrats. This is about anyone that has any knowledge of Epstein, the investigation. I think we all agree the government failed, the government failed the victims, and what our role is– we can’t prosecute anyone, but what we have been doing is getting transparency to the American people. We subpoenaed the estate. That has nothing to do with the discharge petition. We subpoenaed the documents for the estate, that’s what the victims asked us to do, and what you’re seeing is there is accountability finally happening. You’ve seen at least a dozen very powerful people, men and women, who have already resigned, many in disgrace, from their board positions. So we’re seeing accountability, but we have a desire to see a lot more accountability. We want to get the answers and hopefully the next two days will be a step in the right direction.

Lutnick confessed during a Senate hearing this month that his relationship with Epstein had been far more extensive than previously known.

Despite his suggestion in October that he had cut all ties with Epstein back in 2005, in reality, Lutnick continued to have a relationship with the convicted sex offender for years afterwards, even bringing his children to Epstein’s infamous “pedophile island” Little Saint James for lunch in 2012.

CBS News also reported this month that Lutnick and Epstein had been in business together as recently as 2014.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly tore into Lutnick last week, accusing the commerce secretary of “lying to our faces” about Epstein.

“This is supposed to be a more transparent administration, and what President Trump doesn’t need is a liar in the position of commerce secretary, about something as serious as your connections with Jeffrey Epstein, and it was such a bold-faced lie,” she protested. “Like, not only was he in a room with him, he went to the guy’s island! He started a business with him, reports CBS! I mean, about as bold as you could get.”

Kelly concluded, “He owes the rest of us an apology for lying to our faces.”

Politico reported on Thursday that Lutnick was in “hot water” with President Donald Trump, with the president reportedly concerned “about how much Lutnick’s family has been profiting off their association with the president’s brand.”

Watch above via Fox News.

