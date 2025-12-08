‘Murder Pete Carroll!’ Dave Portnoy Melts Down After Raiders Kick Meaningless Field Goal With Huge Betting Stakes

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy facetiously called for the murder of Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll after the team decided to kick a meaningless field goal at the end of Sunday’s game.

In the final moments of Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos, the Raiders trailed 24-14. With less than 30 seconds left and the Raiders needing multiple scores, the loss was virtually guaranteed. Still, the team continued driving down the field with urgency.

At one point in the game’s final drive, the Raiders ran a pass play that ended with receiver Tyler Lockett being tackled inbounds with just eight seconds left. That should’ve ended the game, but a defender was flagged for a delay of game penalty when he jumped on Lockett and didn’t immediately let him get up. This stopped the clock, allowing the Raiders to kick a 46-yard field goal to make the final score 24-17.

As Portnoy noted in a video reacting to the game, the Broncos were 8.5-point favorites going into the day. If the score held at 24-14, those who bet the over on that spread would win. A field goal, however, would result in those bets being lost.

Because the field goal effectively meant nothing to the outcome of the game, Portnoy insisted something fishy was at play.

“That’s the worst beat of all time!” Portnoy said. “You have to investigate the Raiders! Investigate the Raiders! What are they doing? What the fuck? That’s the worst beat of all time! That is cheating! What the fuck? I gotta rewind this. That’s the worst fucking beat of all time! This is the worst beat of all time! Pete Carroll should be in fucking prison! Prison for Pete Carroll!”

PRISON FOR EVERYBODY!! THAT’S THE BIGGEST RIG JOB IVE EVER SEEN. INVESTIGATE THE NFL. INVESTIGATE PETE CARROLL. IVESTIGATE THE RAIDERS!!! pic.twitter.com/hpEr1JOiqm — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 7, 2025

Portnoy then explained the situation to viewers before continuing to rip Carroll.

“This is prison!” he said. “This is prison! There’s 16 seconds left in the game. By the way, the play before this, there was fucking 20 seconds. They threw it. Prison! The spread’s eight-and-a-half. They spiked the ball, by the way! They ran up and spiked it as a tempo — Prison Pete Carroll! Murder Pete Carroll! I want Pete Carroll murdered!”