Trump Praises Fox Reporter for Question as He Brags How Much NFL Coach’s Parents ‘Like Me’: ‘It’s Nice That You Asked!’

President Donald Trump praised Fox News Digital Sports Editor Paulina Dedaj for asking him a question about newly-hired NFL head coach John Harbaugh as he bragged about how much the coach’s parents “like me.”

Shortly after Harbaugh was fired by the Baltimore Ravens, Trump posted a Truth Social message in which he lobbied for an unspecified team to hire the veteran coach.

“HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST. HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!! President DJT,” Trump wrote. Jim Harbaugh is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, who were eliminated from the playoffs by the New England Patriots on January 11.

The president held a brief gaggle with reporters just before midnight on Monday after attending the college football championship game in Miami, during which Dedaj asked if he influenced the Giants to hire Harbaugh:

FOX NEWS SPORTS EDITOR PAULINA DEDAJ: MR. President, do you think that you had any influence on the Giants signing a deal with Coach Harbaugh and how do you think he’ll do in New York? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I don’t know, but they got a great coach. I like the coach. I like his brother. They came up to see me with, about three months ago, they came up see me in the White House. Did you know that? FOX NEWS SPORTS EDITOR PAULINA DEDAJ: Yes, I did. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: With the mother and father, because the mother likes me and the father likes me, and I think they like me. And he’s a great Coach, and he’s going to do well with the Giants, just like his brother does so well. They are. They got something very special in their blood. And I’m happy for the Giants. They got a great coach. It’s nice that you asked! I did put out a strong word, hire Coach Harbaugh!

Watch above via C-SPAN.