Utah Republican Proposes Bill That Would Allow Gun Owners to Carry at NBA Games

A Utah Republican has proposed a bill that would allow gun owners to legally carry while attending events at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center.

On Monday, State Rep. Candice Pierucci introduced HB452, a bill that would require private venues that receive more than $1 million in public funding to allow gun owners with concealed carry permits to bring their guns. The Delta Center, the home of the NBA’s Utah Jazz and the NHL’s Utah Mammoth, would fall under that criteria.

Speaking to The Salt Lake Tribune, Pierucci expressed her belief that the Second Amendment should apply anywhere that accepts government funding. The report continued:

“We’re a Second Amendment state,” said Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, “and we have a really robust concealed carry permit. … The idea would be that if you’re going to accept state dollars, we should at least have a discussion on if you’re going to prohibit someone’s Second Amendment rights while you’re there.”

Pierucci also told the Tribune that the bill was inspired by a constituent who wanted to bring their firearm to games.

As noted in the report, however, the NBA prohibits the possession of firearms at all games. Additionally, the Delta Center itself doesn’t allow attendees to bring weapons of any kind.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!