WATCH: Caleb Williams Throws Stunning Last-Second Touchdown Pass to Force Bears-Rams Game Into Overtime

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had the play of the game — and perhaps the season— on Sunday night when he raced backwards 26 yards before hurling a last-second touchdown pass that sent the Bears-Rams game to overtime.

The wild play happened on 4th and 4 with Chicago trailing Los Angeles 17-10 with 27 seconds left in regulation; that means it was the last chance for the Bears to score or the game was over, for you novice football fans out there.

Williams took the snap and darted backwards as the Rams pass rush closed in on him. The second year QB from USC turned and whipped a pass just as he was being smacked to the ground, hoisting the ball more than 50 yards towards the end zone where Bears tight end Cole Kmet pulled in the Houdini-esque pass. Touchdown, Bears. It was the latest super-clutch play in a season full of them for Chicago.

“He got it!… they’ve done it again!” NBC announcer Mike Tirico said in shock. “Unbelievable!”

His color commentator Cris Collinsworth could only chuckle as the Bears fans at Soldier Field went into a frenzy.

The pass to Kmet moved the score to 17-16 Rams, and the Bears tied it up a moment later with the extra point kick.

That forced the game to overtime, where… the Rams bounced back and won the game.

The next huge play: LA safety Kameron Curl pulled in an acrobatic diving catch to intercept a pass from Williams with 6:41 left to play in OT. It was the third pick of the night for Williams.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford shook off an underwhelming evening and immediately drove LA down the field, where Harrison Mevis nailed a 42 yard field goal to give LA the 20-17 win. It was a pretty cool moment for 23-year-old Mevis — also known by his nickname “The Thiccer Kicker” — after he was picked up by the Rams midway through the season.

The Rams will play the Seahawks in Seattle in the NFC Championship Game next week.

Watch the incredible Williams pass above via NBC.