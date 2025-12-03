Tomi Lahren was shocked to find herself agreeing with Hillary Clinton on Wednesday over the former secretary of state’s take on TikTok and anti-semitism.

Lahren, host of Outkick’s Tomi Lahren Is Fearless, joined America Reports on Wednesday and gave props to Clinton over her take on TikTok.

Speaking at a New York conference hosted by the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, Clinton said she’s alarmed by the number of young people who are influenced by fake news and conspiracy theories on social media like TikTok. Clinton noted she’s seen the phenomenon when it comes to content on social media related to Israel and Gaza.

“A lot of the challenge is with younger people. More than 50% of young people in America get their news from social media,” she said, adding, “So just pause on that for a second. They are seeing short-form videos, some of them totally made up, some of them not at all representing what they claim to be showing, and that’s where they get their information.”

Lahren was in total agreement:

I’m shocked myself but I have to agree have to agree with Hillary Clinton for maybe the first time ever here because what she says is exactly right. It’s spot on. A lot of young people, gen Z, they get their information about everything from social media and particularly TikTok and we know the vulnerabilities of TikTok. I hope it eventually gets sold and we don’t have to worry so much about that algorithm being monkeyed with what the Chinese Communist Party, but for now, it certainly is and so I think there is a big problem.

Lahren, who also co-hosts Fox’s The Big Weekend Show, argued it is the “fringes” on both the left and the right that are pushing anti-semitism through conspiracy theories and fake news.

She said:

The fringe of the left and the fringe of the right, they are both to blame for the rise of anti-semitism in a lot of different ways. I wish I could say the right didn’t take any blame in this, but they certainly do. There are certain influencers who are on social media who have very large platforms that put out a lot of conspiracy theories about Israel and I think those are damaging. I think they’re reckless. I think they are dangerous. I think they go well beyond criticizing Israel or Israel’s government and so that is something that needs to be monitored on both the fringe of the left and the fringe of the right.

Watch above via Fox News.