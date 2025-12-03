‘Not That I’m Aware Of!’ Trump Pentagon Press Sec Laughs Out Loud at Question About Candace Owens Conspiracy Theory

Kingsley Wilson, the Department of Defense’s press secretary under President Donald Trump, laughed out loud at a question about a Candace Owens conspiracy theory on Wednesday.

Wilson’s comments came during an interview with Cam Higby, who asked her: “This is my first question — and don’t laugh. Does the DOW have any evidence at all of a French military plot to assassinate Candace Owens?”

“That is an interesting question. Not that I’m aware of! But, you know, interesting question. I can try to find out and maybe let you know. I think that might be more a law enforcement matter, though,” replied Wilson after laughing.

🚨 Pentagon Press Secretary is not aware of any French military plot to assasinate Candace Owens. pic.twitter.com/fY9WQEQrLz — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 3, 2025

Last month, Owens claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron had signed her death warrant in a tweet that read:

🚨 URGENT

Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government. After determining this person’s position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens. In short, this person claims that the Macrons have executed upon and paid for my assassination. Yes, you read that correctly. More specifically, that the green light was given to a small team in National Gendamarie Intervention Group. I am told there is one Israeli that is on this assasination squad and the plans were formalized. Again, this person provided concrete proof that they are well placed within the French government apparatus. Further to this point, this person claims that Charlie Kirk’s assassin trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement. Journalist Xavier Poussard’s life is also at risk. This is deadly serious. The head of state of France apparently wants us both dead and has authorized professional units to carry this out. I ask that every person RETWEET and share this. I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitively verifiable, should they care to reach out to me. To the brave official in France who did this because they were so moved by the evil of Charlie’s public execution to risk their own life— May God bless you. Truly. Let all be revealed.

Owens later predicted that the Trump administration would confirm her accusation.

“For all of you who doubted my claims, you can now look to the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth,” she wrote in another tweet.