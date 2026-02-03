Melinda Gates Responds To Explosive Epstein Files Claims About Ex-Husband, Bill Gates

Melinda Gates said she feels “unbelievable” sadness after an Epstein files email suggested her ex-husband, Bill Gates, allegedly planned on secretly giving her antibiotics after receiving an STD from “Russian girls.”

In the latest dump of files related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein were email communications by Epstein, including one email sent to himself about Gates. In the message, Epstein appeared to blast Gates in July 2013 over their relationship souring. He also claimed Gates begged him to delete messages related to the alleged “Russian girls.”

“TO add insult to injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you with antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis,” Epstein wrote in his message.

On NPR’s Wild Card podcast, host Rachel Martin noted in an interview with Melinda Gates on Tuesday that Bill Gates has denied the latest claims through his lawyers.

“What is your dominant emotion when you read these news articles with these details?” Martin asked.

Melinda and Bill Gates announced their divorce in May 2021 after 27 years together. Bill Gates revealed an affair with an employee 20 years prior that was investigated by Microsoft.

Melinda Gates said she has “moved on” from her marriage, but the latest claims made her feel “unbelievable sadness” for herself and the girls abused over the decades by Epstein, who died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

“Gates added that the Epstein files email brought back painful memories from her own marriage, but she stressed that her ex-husband needs to speak for himself.

“For me, it’s personally hard whenever those details come up because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage,” she said.

Melinda Gates told Martin:

Just unbelievable sadness. Unbelievable sadness… And I’m able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, ‘My God, how did they — how did that happen to those girls?’ And so for me, It’s just sadness. Sadness for — I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage. I felt I needed to eventually leave the foundation. So it’s just sad. That’s the truth.

