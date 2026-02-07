Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi called First Lady Melania Trump her MVP of the week, telling MS NOW she’s “killed it at the box office” with her “MAGA porn” documentary.

Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), joined Stephanie Ruhle on The 11th Hour and joked that she likely wouldn’t ever be invited back (it was her first appearance) after revealing her MVP of the week.

“I’m saying as the 55-year-old white woman in the room, as a documentary filmmaker for a living, Melania with her MAGA porn, she killed it at the box office this week,” Pelosi said, calling the film itself “pure propaganda.”

Pelosi has directed documentaries such as The Insurrectionist Next Door and Pelosi in the House. The new Melania documentary was directed by Brett Ratner.

Melania took in more than $7 million in its opening weekend, giving it the highest debut for a documentary in a decade. In the days since, it’s held onto strong numbers, pushing its box office to approximately $11 million domestically. Pelosi marveled at the fact that a documentary was performing well in southern, more red states, something she said is rare for documentaries.

Pelosi added that the film having any success at all is made even more bizarre by Ratner’s involvement. The director hadn’t made a feature film since 2014’s Hercules and he found himself essentially pushed out of Hollywood after facing multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations, including from actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge in 2017, all of which he denies.

Pelosi also noted Ratner appeared in files released by the Department of Justice related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. Ratner can be seen in one photo with Epstein, both of them cuddling with women. Ratner has since said he did not have a personal relationship with Epstein.

“About 20 years ago, I had a girlfriend, I was in love with her, we were engaged, she was my fiancé, we went to an event and we were sitting on the couch and the photo was taken at that event,” he told Fox News.

“She did get a**es in the seats,” Pelosi said about Melania Trump and her new film. “And documentary filmmakers in the south, that doesn’t actually really happen for us. So I say, you go, girl. And with a director who was canceled during the Me Too movement and his big comeback in the Epstein files, and he’s the director of the film, I mean, you just can’t script this stuff.”

While Melania has enjoyed strong box office for documentary, Amazon forked over $40 million for the film plus an accompanying docuseries. They also reportedly dropped $35 million on marketing, meaning the film would likely need to make well over $100 million if it wants to turn a profit solely from its box office.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!