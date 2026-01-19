Alina Habba Accuses Minneapolis Mayor of Being ‘A Somali Sympathizer’

Department of Justice official Alina Habba accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of being “a Somali sympathizer” on Monday after Frey defended protesters amid violent clashes in the city with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Reacting to Frey’s claims that the protesters in Minneapolis were just “speaking up peacefully” and “standing up for their neighbors,” despite instances of violence and even the storming of a church service, Habba railed against Frey and warned those who were funding the protests.

“So we have a mayor who’s a Somali sympathizer, who we’ve seen dancing around on stage with their flag instead of an American flag, and I’m supposed to sit here and believe that that is not creating more hostility?” said Habba on Fox News’ Fox & Friends:

I’ve just spoke with, Brian, 200 agents the other night that are leaving their families, going there to keep the peace, to get criminals off the streets, to get people that don’t belong here out so that we are a safer country, and they don’t even know what they’re standing for. And let me also tell you something, the Department of Justice will look into whomever is funding this. It’s no different than a RICO action. If you are funding mass protests, if you are having protests that are not righteous protests – there are First Amendment rights that we respect – but that are putting people at risk, not allowing people to go to church, this Department of Justice will come down on you.

Frey described federal ICE officers on Sunday as an “occupying force that has quite literally invaded our city” after anti-ICE protests erupted in Minneapolis following several ICE shootings.

“If the goal were safety, this is not how you get there,” the mayor said, claiming that the “antidote to some of the violence that we’re seeing is to have them leave.”

