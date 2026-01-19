Conservative British Broadcaster Warns: ‘Under Trump’ America is ‘Becoming the Enemy’

Andrew Neil, the veteran right-leaning British broadcaster, posted an ominous warning about President Donald Trump pushing away the U.S.’s traditional allies in Europe. Neil, who has held various senior positions at publications owned by Rupert Murdoch, ended his lengthy post writing that “Under Trump America is on the brink of becoming the enemy, not our most important ally. As a lifelong supporter of the US it is chilling to write and say such words.”

Neil’s argument focused largely on Trump’s threats of military action to acquire Greenland from NATO ally Denmark and his subsequent announcement of tariffs against eight European countries for opposing such a move.

“For all of my life Russia has tried to decouple Europe from America and break the North Atlantic Alliance. It never succeeded. Instead it lost the Cold War, leaving NATO more powerful than ever,” Neil began, adding:

But now success is staring the Kremlin in the face. All thanks to Donald Trump. Denmark’s Prime Minister says that if Trump tries to take Greenland by force it would destroy NATO. He’s right, of course. The problem is President Trump doesn’t seem to care. Previous Presidents have toyed with the idea of acquiring Greenland. Harry Truman even made an offer in 1948 — $1.5 billion in today’s money, since you ask. The Danes turned him down.

“But Trump is the first President to threaten force if he can’t get what he wants by negotiation,” Neil continued, highlighting the unprecedent situation the trans-Atlantic alliance finds itself in.

