‘Anti-American Sentiment’: Scott Jennings Scoffs as CNN Panelist Calls Iran War an ‘Unmitigated Disaster’

CNN NewsNight’s panel erupted Thursday after MAGA pundit commentator Scott Jennings accused a fellow panelist of expressing “anti-American sentiment” and “wishcasting” failure in Iran.

The clash came as former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin described the U.S. mission as a “disaster,” prompting Jennings to challenge the claim.

“This whole mission has been a disaster. And I think it’s an unmitigated,” Boykin said before Jennings interjected, “For who? Iran?”

Boykin continued: “It’s an unmitigated disaster for the world, for the United States of America. Maybe it’s funny to you, but –”

Jennings shot back: “It’s funny to me that you’re hoping that we lose this war to Iran.”

“I never said that,” Boykin replied.

“Who’s it a disaster for?” Jennings asked again.

Boykin pointed to civilian casualties and American losses, arguing the operation has come at a heavy cost: “It’s a disaster for the 170 school children who were killed by our U.S. Tomahawk missile disaster. It’s a disaster for the seven U.S. soldiers-”

Jennings interrupted again: “The anti-American sentiment –”

Boykin continued: “– the seven U.S. soldiers who were killed in this mission.”

Jennings cut in again: “You wishcasting an American disaster is amazing to me. It’s incredible to me.”

Podcast host Leigh McGowan then interrupted, arguing American taxpayers are entitled to question a war costing them “$11,000 a second” as she angrily accused administration officials for repeatedly having changed their explanation for the conflict.

“In August, they told us they had completely decimated Iran’s nuclear program. Then we had to get at them because they were getting nukes. Then it wasn’t about nukes; it was about regime change. Then it wasn’t about regime change; it was about terrorism,” she said.

“So they don’t have their story straight. So that’s what they haven’t been honest about, Scott.”

Watch above via CNN.

