Batya Ungar-Sargon Gushes Over ‘Very Virile’ Trump on CNN

NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon gushed over President Donald Trump on CNN, Monday, describing the 79-year-old as “very virile.”

“This is the most effective president of my lifetime,” declared Ungar-Sargon during an appearance on CNN NewsNight. “The next president is going to get half as much done, so whatever is going on with him, he seems to me to be very virile. But he is extremely, extremely effective. He has done so much. He has revolutionized this country, both in terms of foreign policy and in terms of domestic.”

She added, “We should all be so lucky to be this effective when we are half his age.”

Dr. Chris T. Pernell, the director of the NAACP Center for Health Equity, disagreed, responding, “Public health is crumbling, healthcare is in disarray, we are no longer recognizing that today is World AIDS Day. Look, my father had a chronic HIV-AIDS infection and in this country, for us to continually say that public health matters are not important is abysmal.”

“I mean, he got the price of drugs down by hundreds,” Ungar-Sargon argued. “That was a huge deal that was promised by every Democrat, and they failed to do it.”

Trump lashed out at a CBS News journalist on Sunday after being pressed about a recent MRI scan.

Asked what part of his body had been scanned, Trump replied, “I have no idea. It was just an MRI. It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it.”

He then pointed at the reporter and remarked, “I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.”

Watch above via CNN.