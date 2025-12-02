Stephen Colbert Offers His Own ‘Prescription’ for Trump After MRI Reveal

Stephen Colbert has panned claims by President Donald Trump’s physician that “men in his age group” benefit from MRI scans as scrutiny around the president’s health intensifies, with the Late Show host prescribing his own medicine for the commander-in-chief: “Retiring!”

The jab came after the administration released results of an October MRI on Monday, with Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, insisting the president is in “excellent health” and that the scan was given “because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.”

The release came after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz kick-started a firestorm by daring the president to release the scan results, clapping back to Trump calling him “seriously retarded” in a Thanksgiving Truth Social post.

On The Late Show Monday night, Colbert initially feigned acceptance of the doctor’s assessment.

“OK, fair enough,” he said, before adding, “Men in his age group also benefit from retiring.”

“So can we write that prescription next?” he concluded.

The MRI was conducted as part of what the White House described as a “routine yearly checkup,” unusually coming just six months after Trump’s last annual physical.

The White House was also forced to defend a president against a scathing New York Times investigation that claimed Trump’s stamina was dipping.

Watch above via CBS.