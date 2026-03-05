Body language and behavior expert Scott Rouse told NewsNation on Wednesday that former President Bill Clinton showed signs of “deception” and “guilty knowledge” while answering questions to the House Oversight Committee about his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On his show Jesse Weber Live, NewsNation host Jesse Weber played Rouse a series of clips of Clinton being asked about his knowledge of Epstein’s sexual abuse against minors.

“Did you ever, at any point during your interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, know about the sexual abuse that he was committing against minors and young women?” Clinton was questioned, to which the former president replied, “No.”

Pressed, “Have you ever engaged in sexual activity with a person introduced to you by Jeffrey Epstein?” Clinton also responded, “No.”

After Weber asked Rouse whether he detected “any signs of deception” from the former president during his deposition, the body language expert affirmed, “Definitely.”

“He showed all the things that protect himself from giving the true answer,” said Rouse. “I think he has what’s called guilty knowledge of what happened.”

He continued, “I’m not gonna say he did what they’re saying he did. I can’t say that because I don’t know. But, and these things really connect here, he’s showing what we call cues of deception. What he was doing with his mouth in that second question he asked, when he was tight in his mouth like that. Those things are things we see when someone’s being deceptive. Not just once, but it’s often. There are studies that show that. I’m not just saying it, it’s not just from my experience, that’s a fact.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!