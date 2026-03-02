Bill Clinton Testifies He Did Not Have Sexual Relations With That Woman in Infamous Hot Tub Photos

Former President Bill Clinton was grilled about infamous photos showing him in a hot tub at a hotel that were released as part of the Epstein files, once again finding himself declaring publicly that he did not have sexual relations with a woman.

After mounting pressure — including from his fellow Republicans — President Donald Trump signed a law last November to release the files related to deceased child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell with a deadline of Dec. 19. The law required a wide release of millions of documents, photos, videos, and other files, with redactions limited to victims’ names and other identifying information.

The Department of Justice missed that initial deadline, but since then, there have been additional releases of files that have included new revelations about rich and powerful people who were in communication with Epstein, including Trump, Clinton, and prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The House Oversight Committee deposed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton last Thursday, the day before her husband’s deposition on Friday, and released the videos from both depositions on Monday.

Clinton was deposed for more than four hours. In advance of his deposition, he released a statement maintaining that he had committed no wrongdoing. “I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see,” he wrote. “I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”

During Clinton’s testimony, he was asked about some photos that were included in the Epstein files that showed him in a hot tub (relevant section starts around the 2:15 mark in the above video). One woman shown in the photo has been reported to be Maxwell; the identity of the other is not known, and her face is redacted with a black square.

Clinton was asked if he recalled the “details” of these photos or recalled them being taken.

“No,” he replied. “I don’t think I ever knew the photo was taken.”

According to Clinton, he was “almost sure” the photos were taken while he was in Brunei during the “last very long leg” of a trip to Asia while he was working with his team “on the AIDS issue,” and Epstein and Maxwell were there.

Clinton described Brunei as “a tiny place, but a very wealthy one,” adding that the Sultan of Brunei “was a man that I had gotten to know well in my eight years as president,” who had said he “said he wanted to help me with the — my AIDS initiative,” and invited him to stay at that hotel.

“He said, ‘I want you to stay at this hotel, and I hope you’ll use the, you know, pool,'” Clinton continued. “So, I did, and then I got out and went to bed, exhausted.”

Clinton was asked if there were other people in the pool or hot tub with him, leading to this exchange, in which the former president was once again having to insist he did not have sexual relations with that woman (the previous occurrence coming during his televised remarks on Jan. 26, 1998 denying an encounter with a different woman who is now an anti-cyberbullying advocate):

OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEMBER: Were there other people in that pool or hot tub with you as well? CLINTON: I don’t think there’s anybody in the hot tub. But I don’t even — I had forgotten that there was anybody in the hot tub, but it was big, but it was about — MEMBER: It appears there’s a this photo there’s a girl over here. There’s someone — CLINTON: Yeah, I don’t know who that is. CLINTON’S ATTORNEY: But he’s also asking in the pool area. Were there other individuals? CLINTON: I don’t know who that is. MEMBER: Okay, so, you don’t know who that is? CLINTON: No. And then — then there were other people in the pool. MEMBER: Okay. So, do you remember who — were they under 18? Would you know? CLINTON: No. CLINTON’S ATTORNEY: Were they part of your traveling party? He’s asking you — CLINTON: Yes, they were. I think — I think everybody there was part of our party. It was late at night and I should — I also believe that there was a Secret Service agent there at the other end of the pool. MEMBER: Okay. And was this in public? CLINTON: No, it was a hotel room, and it — the Sultan wanted us to stay there and the whole — the water, this big pool was on the same floor that there were several suites and I — so we went out. I swam around. I sat in the hot tub for five minutes, or whatever it was, and I got up and went to bed. MEMBER: And then — I have to ask asked this — did you engage in any sexual activities with this person? CLINTON [shaking his head]: No. MEMBER: Thank you. Watch the video above via GOP Oversight on YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!