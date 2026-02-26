‘Breaking News… That Affects Everybody I’m Looking At in the Studio’: Jake Tapper Tells Viewers CNN May Be on Verge of Takeover by David Ellison

Jake Tapper broke some unique news to viewers on Thursday’s edition of The Lead, telling them that Paramount Skydance is poised to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, and potentially CNN.

On Thursday, Netflix said it would not match Paramount’s bid of $111 billion for WBD. Netflix reached a tentative deal to acquire much of WBD – including HBO and the Warner Bros movie studio, though not CNN – but Paramount countered and Netflix declined to offer more. The acquisition will require regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe.

However, Paramount CEO David Ellison reportedly told the Trump administration that he would “make sweeping changes to CNN” were his company to acquire it. President Donald Trump publicly weighed in on the media industry drama, saying it is “imperative that CNN be sold.” Trump has long complained about the network, which he maintains is unfair to him.

Shortly after the news broke, Tapper came back from commercial and told viewers that Netflix had dropped its bid and that Paramount was the leading bidder for Warner Bros. and HBO. He noted Paramount’s intent to acquire CNN as well:

So we have some breaking news in our national lead that affects everybody I’m looking at right now in the studio. Moments ago, Netflix said it is declining to raise its offer for the purchase of Warner Bros. Studios and HBO, following the Warner Bros. Discovery board’s determination that Paramount, which is not just going for Warner Bros. Studios and HBO, but also the whole enchilada, including us here at CNN, Paramount has submitted a superior offer according to Warner Bros. Discovery’s board. As I’ve noted, Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN.

Last year, Ellison’s Skydance acquired Paramount and its subsidiary CBS. After the move, Ellison reached an agreement with Bari Weiss, who founded the anti-woke Free Press, in which Weiss received $150 million for the website and was named editor-in-chief of CBS News.

Watch above via CNN.

