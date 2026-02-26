Hillary Clinton Says She Was Asked About Pizzagate and UFOs During Epstein Deposition

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said her deposition about Jeffrey Epstein became “quite unusual” after she was asked questions about conspiracy theories, including the right-wing conspiracy dubbed “Pizzagate.”

Clinton testified before the House Oversight Committee over her alleged ties to Epstein. In her blistering opening statement, she claimed she did not recall “ever encountering” the late sex offender, blasting Republicans on the committee for mishandling the case. Speaking to press after the closed-door hearing, Clinton reiterated that she had no connection to Epstein.

“I answered every one of their questions as fully as I could, based on what I knew. And what I knew is what I said in my statement this morning. I never met Jeffrey Epstein, never had any connection or communication with him,” she said.

In her remarks, Clinton expressed her disappointment that the hearing was not held publicly. The former first lady repeatedly pushed for journalists to be allowed into the hearing, including during the hearing itself, after Rep. Lauren Boebert shared a photo from the proceedings with MAGA influencer Benny Johnson. Clinton mentioned this upset during her remarks, calling it “very upsetting.”

“It was disappointing that they refused to hold a public hearing, so I wouldn’t have to be out here characterizing it for you,” she said. “You could have seen it for yourself. […] We had a bit of a challenge in the beginning, because we had agreed upon rules based on the fact it was going to be a closed hearing at their demand, and one of the members violated that rule, which was very upsetting because it suggested that they might violate other of our agreements.”

Clinton then claimed that the hearing took an odd turn. After being asked repeatedly about Epstein, she was then questioned about conspiracy theories, including Pizzagate, which she claimed was “the basis” for a committe memebers questions.

“It then got, at the end, quite unusual because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate, one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet that was serving as the basis of a member’s questions to me,” she said.

