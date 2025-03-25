‘But How Did It End Up In Your Phone?’ Laura Ingraham Grills Trump NatSec Advisor Over Leak ‘That’s a Pretty Big Problem’

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham pressed National Security Advisor Mike Waltz for answers after a journalist ended up in a group chat featuring him and other high-ranking Trump administration officials.

Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic published an incredible story on Monday detailing how Waltz asked to connect with him on Signal, an encrypted messaging app. Two days later, Goldberg was added to a group chat that included several security officials, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who went on to detail looming airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Waltz denied knowingly inviting Goldberg to the chat and even suggested the reporter had somehow finagled his way in. The national security advisor did, however, accept responsibility.

“Look, a staffer wasn’t responsible,” he said. “I take full responsibility. I built the group. My job is to make sure everything’s coordinated.”

“I don’t mean to be pedantic here, but how did the number–” Ingraham began before being cut off.

“Have you ever had somebody’s contact that shows their name and then you have somebody else’s number?” Waltz responded.

“I never make those mistakes,” Ingraham joked. Here is the rest of the exchange:

WALTZ: You have somebody else’s number on someone else’s contacts. So of course I didn’t see this loser in the group. It looked like someone else. Now, whether he did it deliberately or it happened in some other technical mean is what we’re trying to figure out. INGRAHAM: So, a staffer did not put his contact information– WALTZ: Of course not INGRAHAM: But how did it end up in your phone? WALTZ: That’s what we’re trying to figure out. INGRAHAM: But that’s a pretty big problem. If there are numbers– WALTZ: That’s why we’ve got the best technical minds, right? INGRAHAM: That’s disturbing. WALTZ: I mean, I’m sure everybody out there has had a contact where you, where it said one person and then a different phone number. INGRAHAM: But you’ve never talked to him before. So how’s the number on your phone? I mean, I’m not an expert on any of this, but it’s just curious. How is the number on your phone? WALTZ: Well, if you have somebody else’s contact and then– INGRAHAM: Oh, somebody sent that you contact? Was there someone else supposed to be on the chat that wasn’t on the chat that you thought? WALTZ: So, the person I thought was on there was never on there. It was this guy. INGRAHAM: Who was that person? WALTZ: Well, I’m not, look, Laura. I take responsibility. I built the group. But that’s the part that we have to figure out. And that’s the part that we– embarrassing, yes. But, Pete and I are veterans. We know these operations. He has been an excellent secretary of defense, and this was an operation that– I mean, it amazes me. I guess the Democrats were fine to leave all the sea lanes shut down. We’re fine to have destroyers fired on dozens of times by this terrorist group, and fine to have Iran keep supplying the missiles. That was ok. The president takes decisive action and now we’re seeing some real success in taking down their air defenses, opening the sea lanes, taking out their leadership.

Watch above via Fox News.