‘Makes Me Want To Throw Up’: Jim Himes Throws Down With Fox Host for Trying To Turn National Security Leak Into ‘Partisan Issue’

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Jim Himes (D-CT) tore into Fox News host Will Cain on Tuesday after Cain accused Democrats of trying to score “political points” with their outrage over the Signal group chat national security leak.

During an argument over the controversy – which saw The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg get accidentally invited to a group chat with Trump administration cabinet members who were discussing their war plans for the bombing of Yemen – Cain said:

We agree it’s a mistake. On that we agree. You inserted the word serious and that is the weight of this debate. That is the weight of this argument. For the first time in two months, Democrats get to be on the front foot. I’m sure you’re excited, you get to attack in a unified way against a mistake made by Republicans. So what you’re doing is you’re ramping up the hyperbolic response to this by calling it a serious mistake. You even now just invoked that men could get killed. There’s nothing in this that suggests that to be true. What you just said, there is nothing, there is zero evidence to say that could be true.

He continued, “I agree with you, inappropriate mistake that needs to be rectified, and Trump and Waltz also thought so and just said so, but that was not a serious mistake putting American lives into jeopardy, and I think that your side is doing this to score political points.”

Himes shot back, “I’m not going to listen to you tell me that this is about a partisan advantage. It is a mistake and yes, it is a very serious mistake.”

He explained, “In a Signal chat we know that the Russians could intercept, they might have told the Houthis in an hour, and in half an hour they’re moving their aircraft stuff around. It is by the grace of God that we don’t have dead pilots or sunken ships right now.”

After Cain again accused Himes of “hyperbolically taking this over the top” for “partisan points,” the congressman replied, “You know what? You are the one that is making this into a partisan issue, and we are talking about the lives of our young men and women, and it makes me want to throw up to hear you turn this into a partisan issue when we are talking about the lives of our airmen and Marines and sailors.”

He concluded, “You just need to stop this. You cannot run a segment cheering Medal of Honor winners, many of whom win posthumously, and tell me that this mistake is about partisan advantage.”

Watch above via Fox News.