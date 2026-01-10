CNN Anchor Accuses Trump Of Declaring Himself ‘King of the World!’

CNN anchor Abby Phillip accused President Donald Trump of “channeling” an ill-fated Titanic character by “declaring himself ‘King of the World!'”

Trump has escalated his actions and threats to take over countries since taking office again, including against U.S. allies like Mexico, Greenland, and Colombia. Those themes were on vivid display as he held a photo op with oil executives on Friday afternoon, during which he gave remarks and took questions from reporters.

Among other things, he threatened to take over Greenland “the hard way” if the NATO territory resists more peaceful means.

On this week’s edition of CNN Saturday Morning Table for Five, Phillip began a discussion of the so-called “Don-roe Doctrine” by drawing a comparison to Leonardo DiCaprio’s famous movie quote:

ABBY PHILLIP: Just 10 days into the new year, Donald Trump seems to be channeling his inner Leonardo DiCaprio and declaring himself the “king of the world!”. First, of course, the brazen raid and capture of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. And while the plan for the aftermath is vague at best, we do know he wants the oil. Second, he’s threatened to do the same thing to other nations from Colombia to Cuba. And third, his declaration that he’s considering military force to take over Greenland because as his advisor puts it, the U.S. Is entitled to own the NATO ally. And finally, if it’s not clear yet, Trump says that the only thing limiting his powers on the world stage is, quote, his own morality. And to top it all off, he says the U S doesn’t need international law. That is a whole lot of the Don-roe doctrine, as he would put it. Where does that leave us if the president doesn’t think that he’s accountable to anyone but himself?

