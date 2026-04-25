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President Donald Trump is well into his second term, but many people trace the genesis of his presidency to that night in 2011 when then-President Barack Obama roasted him from the WHCD lectern. Here’s the speech that started it all.

At the time, Obama was locked in a reelection fight with Mitt Romney, Trump was several weeks into his racist “Birther ” crusade, which sparked a group of protesters to show up outside the WHCD that Trump was attending, and Osama Bin Laden was hours away from becoming so much toast.

President Obama devoted several cutting minutes to roasting Trump, and the rest, as they say, is history:

And then there’s a vicious rumor floating around that I think could really hurt Mitt Romney. I heard he passed universal health care when he was Governor of Massachusetts. [Laughter] Someone should get to the bottom of that. And I know just the guy to do it; Donald Trump is here tonight! [Laughter] Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald. [Laughter] And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like, did we fake the Moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? [Laughter] And where are Biggie and Tupac? [Laughter] But all kidding aside, obviously, we all know about your credentials and breadth of experience. [Laughter] For example—no, seriously, just recently, in an episode of “Celebrity Apprentice”—[laughter]—at the steakhouse, the men’s cooking team did not impress the judges from Omaha Steaks. And there was a lot of blame to go around. But you, Mr. Trump, recognized that the real problem was a lack of leadership. And so ultimately, you didn’t blame Lil Jon or Meat Loaf—[laughter]—you fired Gary Busey. [Laughter] And these are the kind of decisions that would keep me up at night. Well handled, sir. [Laughter] Well handled. Say what you will about Mr. Trump, he certainly would bring some change to the White House. Let’s see what we’ve got up there. [Laughter] [An image of the White House with a sign reading “Trump White House Resort and Casino” was shown.]

Watch above via The Obama White House.

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